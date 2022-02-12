200,000 Shares in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIB) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA JIB opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

