Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.37 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,153 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 798,000 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 421,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,371,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

