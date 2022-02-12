Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 792,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 399,183 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.