William H. Heyman Sells 2,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.22.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
