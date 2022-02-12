Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Terumo Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sales of medical products and equipment. The products offered by the Company covers General Hospital Products, Cardiac & Vascular Products, Blood Transfusion Products and Consumer Healthcare Products. General hospital products offered by it include Disposable Medical Equipment, Medical Electronic Products, Diabetes Care Products, CAPD Systems and Pharmaceuticals; Cardiac & Vascular Products include Interventional Systems, Cardiovascular Systems and Artificial Vascular Grafts. Terumo’s Blood Transfusion products include blood bags, blood filter, filter in line, blood administration sets and apheresis, while consumer healthcare products include ear thermometer, electronic thermometer, basal body thermometer, electronic sphygmomanometer, urine test strip and leg compression stockings. Terumo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Terumo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
About Terumo
Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.
