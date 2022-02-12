S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFOR. Barclays raised S4 Capital to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 730 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.85) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.85) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.67).

LON SFOR opened at GBX 537.98 ($7.27) on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($11.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -119.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 554.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 670.01.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £49,487.50 ($66,920.22). Also, insider Paul Roy purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($547,396.89). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 99,250 shares of company stock worth $50,668,750.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

