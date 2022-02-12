Barclays Cuts Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($38.95) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,642 ($35.73).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,965.50 ($26.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,335.09. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,965 ($26.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.55).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

