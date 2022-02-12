Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sells $300,300.00 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SABR stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 65.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at $727,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

