Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sells $300,300.00 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SABR stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.