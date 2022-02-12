Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 566,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 105,620 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

