Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

ZGNX opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $486,075. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

