Citigroup Inc. Sells 65,457 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 58.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 99,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LILA opened at $11.28 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

