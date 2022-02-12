Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,089 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 62.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GATX by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares during the period.

GATX opened at $101.76 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.38%.

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

