Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,088,978 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088,978 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after buying an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHNG opened at $20.40 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

