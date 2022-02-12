Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,877,000 after buying an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 126,630 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

