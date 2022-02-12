Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $382,983.60 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $545,390.92.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $890.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Par Pacific by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

