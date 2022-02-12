Barclays Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $99.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of THC opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $88.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

