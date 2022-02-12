Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

