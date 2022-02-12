Brokers Issue Forecasts for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $16.86 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.82.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $246.47 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

