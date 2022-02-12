The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 7,290 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 33.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 487,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

