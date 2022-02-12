Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Li Auto by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,669 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.75 and a beta of 2.20. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

