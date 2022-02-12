The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Square were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $289.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

