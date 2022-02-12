The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE RRC opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

