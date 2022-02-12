Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

