Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.