Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

