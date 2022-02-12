The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

AMNB opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMNB. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American National Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.