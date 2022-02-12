Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $956.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $956.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920.70 million and the highest is $988.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $921.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ventas.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Ventas by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ventas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

