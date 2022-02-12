Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

BCAB stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $95,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $411,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,878 shares of company stock worth $2,355,387 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth $212,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

