Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Maximus (NYSE:MMS) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’s business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. On the flip side, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to poor performance of the Outside the U.S. segment. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined in the past year”

Shares of MMS stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

