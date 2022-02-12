StockNews.com Lowers Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 802,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after acquiring an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 518,571 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

