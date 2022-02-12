StockNews.com Lowers Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.
Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
