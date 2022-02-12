Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post sales of $13.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $69.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $113.80 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $124.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQNS opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

