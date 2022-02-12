Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,600 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,191 shares of company stock worth $3,065,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

