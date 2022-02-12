Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.95).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,547 ($20.92) on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.58). The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,561.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,490.25.

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($21.38) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,911.03).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.