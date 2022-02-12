Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.95).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,547 ($20.92) on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.58). The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,561.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,490.25.

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($21.38) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,911.03).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

