Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 312.71 ($4.23).

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 263.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.59. The company has a market capitalization of £581.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.