Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Premier were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. Premier’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

