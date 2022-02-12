FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The firm has a market cap of £25.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 12.41 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.63 ($0.39).

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider John Conoley purchased 300,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($56,795.13).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

