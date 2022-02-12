Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 63.1% in January

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
