Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 63.1% in January

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

