Sibanye Stillwater Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 38,349 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 957% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,627 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,130,069 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 930,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at $10,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

SBSW opened at $16.42 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.