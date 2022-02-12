Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “
Cumulus Media stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
