Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Cumulus Media stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

