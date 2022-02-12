Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASPN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

