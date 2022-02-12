TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 28.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 115.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $17.05 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

