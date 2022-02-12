Barclays PLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RBBN stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $636.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

