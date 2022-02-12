Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 102,114.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 72.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,057 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $709.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

