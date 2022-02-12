Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,508 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Proto Labs by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 22.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Proto Labs stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $199.80.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

