Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,570 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

