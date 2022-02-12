Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.29 million, a P/E ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.40. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

