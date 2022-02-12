USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,809 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 72,110 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at $466,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Get USD Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on USDP shares. TheStreet cut USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of USDP opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. USD Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP).

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.