Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE GHG opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $582.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.50%.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

