Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $167,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 36.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LZ opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

