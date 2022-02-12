Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 400 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $38.55 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $814.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Steel Partners Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.